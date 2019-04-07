LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City union leaders will address a proposal by the city of Louisville to freeze their wages on Monday.
Last week, a letter was sent out to unions asking for a zero percent wage increase for all of the 2020 fiscal year.
A city spokesperson said in a statement that CFO Daniel Frockt said freezing wages could save the city millions as it tries to cover a $35 million budget hole.
The request came after Metro Council voted to cut the budget, turning aside Mayor Greg Fischer's plan to raise the insurance premium tax to fill that budget hole caused primarily by rising pension costs.
Several unions have told WDRB that they have already rejected the proposal.
