BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- At small, city fire departments, pay and retention are slipping through the cracks.
The Bardstown Fire Department has an 18-person crew. New firefighters start around $30 an hour, and officials said it's hard to pay much more with the current budget.
"We're losing people for higher-paying jobs in Jefferson County or Lexington," Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly said.
Mattingly said not only is retention bad, but recruiting is a problem. He said the volunteer firefighter pool has dried up due to a shortage of volunteer firefighters.
"Firefighters are hard to get anymore," he said.
Mattingly has worked alongside the city to fix the issue, and now, it's working to raise wages.
In a meeting last week, the city discussed a draft of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. It includes an increase of about $88,000 for the fire department to give employees a one-time raise.
If approved, it would take effect at the beginning of the fiscal year.
"This pay raise for the firefighters right now is hoping to slow down the bleeding a little bit," Mattingly said.
The one-time raise won't fix it all, though.
"I have a lot that grew up in Nelson County," Mattingly said. "They're dedicated to Nelson County. In the same turn, these guys need to be paid for putting their life on the line."
City leaders are working to consider a study that compares similar-sized cities and pay for its employees. Fire officials said they're hopeful it will lead to another increase in pay to keep firefighters on board.
"The guys, they work hard and are putting their lives on the line," Mattingly said. "The city is aware of it, and we're working to do the best we can to get them what they need."
The city's budget hasn't been formally presented, but it is expected to be voted on in the coming weeks.
