LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national social justice group said people should expect to see "civil disobedience" Tuesday at the final demonstration of the four-day "BreonnaCon" event aimed at continuing to raise awareness for the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of three Louisville Metro Police Officers.

As part of what it's calling "Good Trouble Tuesday," Until Freedom Co-Founder Angelo Pinto said several hundred people will march from South Central Park in Louisville to the Louisville Metro Police Department's Training Center on Taylor Boulevard, where gates are already up. Organizers said people traveled to Louisville from Ohio, California, Texas, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The group left the park around 2:30 p.m. and walked several blocks, stopping at the intersection of Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard. Protesters sat in the middle of the street while others chanted "No lives matter until black lives matters," among other things. A few took a large, purple banner featuring Taylor's face and used it to cover the Churchill Downs sign at that intersection.

LMPD officers met them there, some dressed in tactical gear and lining the street. Maj. Aubrey Gregory, who heads the LMPD special operations division, walked through the crowd, talking to protesters and relaying his team's plans.

An Until Freedom leader said dozens of people wearing bright green vests are there to provide a "service to the movement," blocking traffic at intersections and protecting protesters while they march. The leader told the "marshals," as they're being called, that they want them to deescalate situations so that police officer don't get involved.

Until Freedom instructed all protesters to write down a number of an attorney on their arm in the event they're arrested.

The group has been characterized in the past for its non-violent demonstrations. Group members pledge to continue those non-violent, direct-action protests in what they say is the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis.

Until Freedom has been holding a variety of events throughout the week under the umbrella of "BreonnaCon," a push for their view of justice in the Breonna Taylor case. Their members organized a demonstration last month outside Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home in Louisville. Eighty-seven people were arrested that day, including NFL player Kenny Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, and Porsha Williams of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The group has moved its national operations to Louisville, and Pinto said they'll stay as long as needed.

"We're staying until something happens," he said. "We moved here because we want to get justice for Breonna Taylor and ... we must see the needle of justice move. Otherwise, we’ll be sticking around."

On Tuesday morning, Fischer said LMPD is ready for whatever may happen but that there is no reason to believe any of the demonstrations will be violent or destructive.

"We will not allow unlawful protest," Fischer said. "If people are blocking traffic or creating dangerous conditions on our roadways or trespassing on private property against the wishes of the property owner, the police will cite or arrest them."

With the uncertainty, several private schools in Louisville have opted to close or transition to online learning on Tuesday. That includes St. Margaret Mary School, St. Francis School, St. James Catholic School, St. Raphael School and St. Albert the Great School.

In letters to parents, some schools cited traffic concerns after consulting police.

