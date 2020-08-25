LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national social justice group said people should expect to see "civil disobedience" Tuesday as the final demonstration of the four-day "BreonnaCon" aimed at continuing to raise awareness for the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of three Louisville Metro Police Officers.
Until Freedom Co-Founder Angelo Pinto said several hundred people, including many out-of-state protesters, are already gathered outside St. Mark AME Church on Euclid Avenue. The group said it will march from South Central Park in Louisville to the Louisville Metro Police Department's Training Center on Taylor Boulevard, where gates are already up.
Dozens of people gathered at St. Mark are wearing bright green vests. An Until Freedom leader said they are there to provide a "service to the movement," blocking traffic at intersections and protecting protesters while they march. The leader told the "marshals," as they're being called, that they want them to deescalate situations so that police officer don't get involved.
The group has been characterized in the past for its non-violent demonstrations. Group members pledge to continue those non-violent, direct-action protests in what they say is the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis.
The group is calling it "Good Trouble Tuesday."
Until Freedom has been holding a variety of events throughout the week under the umbrella of "BreonnaCon," a push for their view of justice in the Breonna Taylor case. Their members organized a demonstration last month outside Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home in Louisville. Eighty-seven people were arrested that day, including NFL player Kenny Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, and Porsha Williams of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."
The group has moved its national operations to Louisville, and Pinto said they'll stay as long as needed.
"We're staying until something happens," he said. "We moved here because we want to get justice for Breonna Taylor and ... we must see the needle of justice move. Otherwise, we’ll be sticking around."
LMPD and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said they don't know anything for certain about Tuesday's plans, including whether or not other groups unaffiliated with Until Freedom will join in. Also unknown is the number of busloads of protesters coming to town, whether or not roads will be blocked or what part of the city may be affected.
"We are going to be marching on the LMPD Training Academy where the training to execute black people — to racially profile black and brown people to terrorize communities — starts," Linda Sarsour, an activist with Until Freedom, said Monday. "We are going to be marching somewhere else, but we aren't going to tell you about that. You know us. We just take you with us."
On Tuesday morning, Fischer said LMPD is ready for whatever may happen but that there is no reason to believe any of the demonstrations will be violent or destructive.
"We will not allow unlawful protest," Fischer said. "If people are blocking traffic or creating dangerous conditions on our roadways or trespassing on private property against the wishes of the property owner, the police will cite or arrest them."
With the uncertainty, several private schools in Louisville have opted to close or transition to online learning on Tuesday. That includes St. Margaret Mary School, St. Francis School, St. James Catholic School, St. Raphael School and St. Albert the Great School.
In letters to parents, some schools cited traffic concerns after consulting police.
This story will be updated.
WDRB News Reporters Kate Springer and Dalton Godbey contributed to this report.
