JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel says he's feeling well after getting his COVID-19 vaccination Monday.
"The only thing I see, there's just a little bit of soreness at the injection site -- kind of like a tetanus shot -- but actually not even that bad. Other than that, not a single side effect whatsoever," Yazel said Tuesday.
Yazel said it was an emotional day being able to get the vaccine at Clark Memorial Hospital.
"It's a little bit surreal. Here I am in Clark County, Indiana, and I'm one of the first ones to get the vaccine," he said. "It was interesting to look around and see a lot of folks that I've fought this fight with. We've all been in this together and it was kind of cool seeing everybody get their immunizations," he said.
Yazel said he hopes people will take the vaccine as it becomes more widely available in the coming months.
"It's safe, there's great data behind it. I put my money where my mouth is, I was one of the first to stand up and get it, and I hope people will follow along," he said.
He said common side effects from the Pfizer vaccine include headache, body aches, or fever. However, he said he has not experienced any of those and plans to work the nightshift in the ER Tuesday.
As far as distribution throughout Indiana, Yazel is hopeful it will be a speedy process.
"I think it's going to be quick. If you're focusing on ER, ICU, respiratory therapists and some of the other frontline workers, we have a decent amount of vaccine ready even right now," he said.
"I think anybody pretty much from a frontline side of things will be able to get the vaccine before New Year's. I really do," he added.
Yazel said after frontline healthcare workers and first responders, the next tier of the population to get the vaccine in Indiana will be high-risk community members.
"I think we're looking sometime in January (for high-risk community members to be vaccinated), hopefully sometime in the beginning of January," he said.
Yazel said the timeline also depends on how quickly the Moderna vaccine is given authorization.
Once the vaccine is wide-spread, Yazel said people will need to take it for 'normal life' to return.
"I try not to be overly dramatic, but I've taken care of people who have died from COVID-19 since March, and that's heartbreaking," he said. "But what's even more heartbreaking is what I see in the future, where there's a treatment available and someone has chosen not to get it from fear or inaccurate information. When I have to take care of them in that situation, that's going to be doubly heartbreaking."
Yazel also said it's not clear if these vaccinations are a one-time deal, or if they'll be something people need annually.
"That's the million-dollar question. We don't know yet necessarily," he said. "We don't know what COVID-19 is going to do 2,5,10 years from now, so this may be something where you get your flu vaccine and your COVID vaccine down the road. This may be a one-time deal, or it may be a deal where you need a periodic booster every 10 years or so."
