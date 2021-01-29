LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Clark County, Indiana, are carefully asking for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Eric Yazel, the health officer for Clark County Health Department, is asking Indiana for more vaccine doses on a regular basis. The health department received several hundred additional vaccines this week.
Research suggests that if a person doesn't receive the second booster shot within a month and a half of getting the first shot, their immune system could falter.
Yazel calls the supply line for vaccines "iffy," so he has held back doses to be used as boosters.
"We talked to the state, and I said, 'Twenty-eight days from now, can you guarantee me the same amount to get in by the 42-day mark?' And they're not sure," Yazel said. "The last thing we want to do is sign people up for the first dos,e and when they come back, say 'We're not sure what's going to happen here.' So that's been a big game-changer this week that we've been trying to navigate through."
Indiana is in Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes nursing homes, assisted living, medical personnel and law enforcement along with people 70 and over. The state has a central site for information.
State leaders are working toward making vaccines available for people 65 and older as early as next week.
