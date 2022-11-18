CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- More ballots have been counted in Clark County after a machine glitch.
The Clark County Board of Elections said last week that the ballots were put through the voting machine, but didn't tabulate.
The board met Friday to count provisional ballots more than a week after Election Day.
Even though all of the votes have been counted, the election has not been certified and at least one outcome is being disputed.
"We accepted nine provisional ballots from Election Day," Andrew Steele said. "We also accepted ballots from armed services or serving overseas."
Steele, along with Mark Grube, serve as the Democratic and Republican appointees for the election board and helped hand-count provisional ballots Friday.
"Every ballot that we've received has been properly logged, stored, counted," Steele said. "So everything's going through a machine."
While it's not enough to change any election results, last Friday's canvassing produced a different outcome in the race for State Representative in District 71 between incumbent Rita Fleming and challenger Scott Hawkins. That will likely lead to a recount.
"I would like to see a hand-count by Scott Hawkins and his team to at least verify the images that were scanned," Clark County voter Kelly Khuri said.
Meanwhile, through the process, voters like Khuri have been there to keep an eye on the process.
"My goal has been to learn from the process," Khuri said.
Even if voters don't like the results, the appreciate the transparency from the election board.
"The officials on the county election board, the clerk Susan Popp, have always been transparent," said Khuri.
Ten days after the polls closed and a lot of late nights later, county election officials are ready for the votes to be certified.
"I believe every vote has been counted," said Grube.
"And I can say that myself, I'm confident in my own system," Steele added.
Popp said the results will be certified Monday afternoon when the results are sent to the Indiana Secretary of State.
Related Stories:
- Clark County election officials meet to recanvass 1,750 absentee ballots before certifying
- More than 1,500 absentee votes still not counted in Clark County due to machine glitch
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.