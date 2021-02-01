LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Health Department called out a "lack of morality" Monday at COVID-19 vaccinations sites, where it said residents are lying to authorities in an effort to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The allegations were made in a post on the agency's official Facebook page.
"At the vaccination sites, we are seeing a substantial lack of morality," the post states. "People are lying about their residence, lying about their job location or duties, and yes, even lying about their age as they hand us their driver's license."
"Some have been turned away," the post continues. "Some have been caught only after sending their less-able-to-lie-convincingly co-workers to the site after they were successful."
The health department has one piece of advice for anyone it says would try to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine through less-than-honest means:
"STOP. Just STOP," it says. "If you are taking a vaccine away from a person, or an area that you were not 'counted' in, someone else is unable to get vaccinated. Someone who has a higher risk of serious consequences. We are seeing it. We are living it. Be kind. Be honest. Be safe."
Currently, Indiana residents aged 65 or above can sign up to get the vaccine.
