LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A health alert has been issued for some southern Indiana residents after a recent increase in drug overdoses.
The Clark County Health Department said on Facebook Saturday that there has been increased overdose activity in southern Indiana over the last few days.
Officials believe the activity is linked to higher levels of fentanyl in the local drug supply, though they are still waiting to confirm whether or not that is the official cause of the increased rate.
Clark County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Yazel, is urging Narcan providers to have kits readily available to handle possible overdoses.
