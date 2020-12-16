LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Health Department on Wednesday announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
"The daily infection rates and hospitalizations in Clark County have driven the decision to continue the previous order of the Clark County Health Department," Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said, in a statement.
Restaurants are now allowed to operate at 75% capacity, but must maintain social distancing guidelines.
Bars must close at 10 p.m. and bar-top seating is prohibited.
In compliance with an order from the state of Indiana, social gatherings and events are limited to 50% of a facility's capacity.
"The Clark County Health Department believes these measures will reduce the potential for becoming a 'red' county. In addition, CCHD believes these measures will help decrease community spread," Yazel said.
Clark County is currently in the "orange zone," which, the health department says, means community spread of the respiratory virus is "approaching high levels."
This order will expire on Jan. 2.
Yazel is also reminding citizens to remain vigilant and follow the CDC guidelines of hand washing, mask wearing, socially distancing and avoiding large gatherings ahead of the holidays.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.