LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Internet and social media are brimming with information about the coronavirus. Some of it is true and some of it isn't.
Some of it is based on facts, while the rest of it is built on fear. Dr. Eric Yazel, the Clark County Heath Officer, and an emergency physician at Clark Memorial Hospital, is asking residents of Kentucky and southern Indiana to know the difference.
"The one thing I would say is to try to find a couple of trusted news sources and just stop with the information overload," he said.
QUESTION: Is COVID-19 a man-made virus?
"There's no indication that this is a man-made virus," Dr. Yazel said. "It is behaving just like other viral pathogens we've encountered in the past."
QUESTION: Can the virus be transmitted from animals to humans? In Hong Kong, a dog tested positive for Covid-19.
"I know where those rumors came from," Dr. Yazel said. "There was a jump, at some point, from an animal reservoir to the human population. Is there active transmissions from, you know, pets and things like that? Absolutely not."
QUESTION: Will wearing a mask protect you from getting the coronavirus?
Dr. Yazel said that depends on who is wearing the mask.
"I do recommend that people who have serious medical conditions and, you know, low immune systems such as cancer patients and chemotherapy, things like that, it's a good idea for them," he said. "Otherwise, as far as the general healthy public, there's no need to wear a mask in public, right now."
QUESTION: Is the coronavirus as dangerous as influenza?
"The flu is much more transmittable, but there's also a vaccine for the flu," Dr. Yazel said. "The coronavirus is new to us."
QUESTION: Finally, will the virus run its course by April?
"Judging from what we are seeing in other locations, I do think it's going to be longer than that," Dr. Yazel said. "I think, you know, I don't anticipate a return to normal everyday lives until the beginning part of the summer. I think we're looking more at a June or July."
Dr. Yazel says social distancing is also crucial and will help reduce the spread of the virus.
Health experts continue to stress the importance of washing your hands with soap and water.
