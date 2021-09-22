LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health leaders in Clark County hoped to make expecting mothers feel at ease during a discussion on getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnant Wednesday night.
The Clark County Health Department partnered with with Lifespring Health Systems and CareSource to host the discussion on Facebook Live.
The CDC says pregnant people and those who were recently pregnant are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people.
Doctors say people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant should get vaccinated for COVID-19.
During the virtual discussion, some moms expressed concerns about long-term effects from the vaccine.
"When it reaches your body and gets to that 98.6 degrees, it degrades within 48-96 hours. It comes in your body, stimulates your immune response, and it's essentially gone," Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said.
"So when we say we're very confident that there will be no long term effects, it's because there's true science behind that."
More than 123,000 pregnant people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States.
