CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clark County health officials have identified two new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The two new cases are a 56-year-old female and a 35-year-old male, according to the Clark County Health Department. There are now six positive cases of the coronavirus in Clark County.
The first case was confirmed in Clark County on March 17. The first patient is a southern Indiana resident who works at Humana's Waterfront Tower in downtown Louisville. No additional information was provided.
