JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB NEWS) -- Indiana continues to see the number of COVID-19 cases increase, and Floyd and Clark counties are no exception.
In its April 9 update, the Floyd County Health Department said 89 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and three had died. The Clark County Health Department reported eight deaths and 100 confirmed cases.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, who sees the pandemic's impact firsthand as an emergency room doctor, said healthcare workers are tired and stressed at times, but remain dedicated to treating patients and saving lives.
Yazel said he can see why some consider Clark and Floyd Counties hot spots when looking at just the number of cases. But comparing a county's share of the state's total population to its share of coronavirus cases can add some perspective, he said.
By his calculations, Clark County has fewer cases than expected for its population, and Floyd County has what can be expected for its size.
"A lot of the statistics we see are just, you know, whole numbers of places," Yazel said. "And obviously a place with 10 times the population is going to have a lot more cases, and so I just wanted to make sure we were comparing apples with apples when we look at all the statistics."
Yazel was using the state and local data available to him, and acknowledged it's important to consider that some counties are testing more efficiently than others.
"I think it was just interesting to look at it that way, you know, especially when we hear the different discussions about this area and that area being in a hot spot ... I think it's nice to be able to crunch the numbers that way and make sure we understand the numbers that are being presented to us," he said.
Yazel is also trying to keep the community informed through his "Daily Dose of Calm" posts on Facebook. Overall, he said fighting COVID-19 is a community effort, and it's going to take everyone coming together to get through this.
