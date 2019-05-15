LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clark County judge shot in the parking lot of an Indianapolis White Castle is now recovering at home.
Judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams were shot around 3:30 a.m. on May 1 in the parking lot of a downtown White Castle. A family spokesperson says Jacobs has returned home to southern Indiana after spending two weeks in the hospital.
Adams is still in the hospital.
Police arrested two men -- 41-year-old Brandon Kaiser and 23-year-old Alfredo Vazquez -- for the shooting, but the prosecutor's office says it's not filing charges at this time.
The announcement, which was made last week by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, does not mean the two men won't be charged at a later date.
Investigators say Vazquez and Kaiser got into a "physical fight" with the judges at the White Castle. Earlier this month, police released a YouTube video showing an SUV pulling up to a White Castle. Two people can be seen getting out of the SUV.
Vazquez reportedly told police he eventually stopped fighting, because he hit one of the men too much and felt he'd "had enough." At some point, police say Vazquez told them Kaiser pulled out the gun and shot Adams in the stomach. He said Kaiser then shot Jacobs in the chest, and when Jacobs fell to the ground, Vazquez admitted to holding Jacobs down while Kaiser "placed the barrel to Jacobs' center chest and shot him a second time."
Investigators say that, just before the shootings, sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on May 1, both Vazquez and Kaiser were kicked out of Kilroy's Bar N' Grill, in Indianapolis. Police say they were able to identify them through surveillance video and were led to Vazquez after he used a credit card to pay his bill.
Related Stories:
- Indianapolis prosecutor says no charges to be filed now against alleged shooters of Clark Co. judges
- Indianapolis men accused of shooting Clark County judges appear in court
- VIDEO | Police release surveillance of 2 'suspects' in shootings of Clark County judges
- 2 Clark County judges hospitalized after shooting outside Indianapolis White Castle
- Jeffersonville community gathers to pray for 2 local judges shot in Indianapolis
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.