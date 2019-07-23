LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the two Clark County judges shot in Indianapolis will return to the bench next week.
Judge Brad Jacobs continues to physically recover but said he's happy to return to the courthouse Monday.
Jacobs and Judge Andrew Adams were shot during a fight in a White Castle parking lot in May. Adams is charged with battery and has been suspended with pay.
Special judges have been filling in for Jacobs and Judge Andrew Adams. Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush wrote Tuesday that the appointment of Judge Pro Tempore Kenneth Lopp will end Friday in preparation for Jacobs' return.
The two other men police believe were involved in the fight were also indicted. Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez are both charged with battery.
