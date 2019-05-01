INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after Clark County, Indiana judges were shot in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday.
Sources tell WDRB the judges have been identified as Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.
Both men were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition, and the other was in serious condition, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Police say it happened around 3:20 a.m. at 55 W. South Street. Fox 59 is reporting that witnesses told police they heard people arguing before the shooting.
Investigators have determined that the men are judges from Clark County, Indiana who were visiting Indianapolis for the Spring Judicial College. The conference for judges from across the state begins Wednesday.
According to the news release, the judges were involved in a disturbance at a nearby bar that ended with the shooting in the parking lot.
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush released a statement expressing "deep sadness" about the shooting and plans to meet with the families of the judges.
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel says courts in Clark County will not be in session today because of the shooting. Noel says he doesn't believe the men were targeted because they are judges.
According to Fox 59, investigators have not found the gun used in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
