JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clark County is moving forward with implementing its Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), a program aimed at building a partnership between local law enforcement and mental health providers.
Clark Circuit Judge No. 1 Dan Moore is reinstating the program, which existed in Clark County under Moore during his first term in 2009. But the program eventually went away in the county. After winning the November 2020 election, Moore is bringing CIT back.
"Not to be Debbie Downer, but we've never needed this more, to be honest with you," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "With COVID-19, we've seen a rise in our overdoes, in our mental illness and behavioral health visits throughout the system."
Moore said the program focuses on encounters police officers have with non-violent individuals "who are acting out, delusional, delirious or confused when the police officer enters the scene."
"Officers will be trained to recognize signs of possible mental health conditions and obtain an evaluation at one of the hospitals to make a determination, upon consultation with family, for hospitalization, or a jail placement," Moore's office said in a previous news release.
On Thursday, local attorneys, school board members, community activists and others met at Wellstone Regional Hospital for an orientation about how CIT will work in Clark County. According to Marianne Halbert, criminal justice director for NAMI Indiana, there are three main goals:
- Increase safety for the officer, individual in crisis and the community
- Dramatically decrease the number of persons who suffer from mental illness being brought into jails/prisons
- Increase access to treatment and community partnerships
Moore was unable to attend the session, but a spokesperson reading his statement said there are commitments from Wellstone, LifeSpring, Clark Memorial Hospital, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and other local police agencies to have staff and resources dedicated to the CIT program.
Chief Deputy Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the CIT program will be used in instances of non-violent offenses.
"It is a very small percentage, but there is a need for it," he said. "It's people that may be a better option to go to a hospital and have evaluations done that have maybe committed some nonviolent, small, misdemeanor offenses. But the vast majority of people will still be going to jail."
CIT officers will go through 40 hours of training before the program is fully implemented in Clark County. There's not an exact date set for when that training will be completed.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Report.