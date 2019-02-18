CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) – A bill that could provide more protection for crime victims is headed to the Indiana House for debate.
Senate Bill 551, authored by Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper), passed out of committee and the third reading in the Senate earlier this month. Supporters said it could close loopholes in current laws and provide better protection for crime victims, especially domestic violence and child victims.
Some of the items in SB 551 include:
- Allowing children to bring a comfort item or trained comfort animal with them to court for testimony
- Enhanced punishment for persons convicted of domestic battery if they have been convicted of strangulation before
- Protecting identities of victims in child abuse cases
- Allowing parents to seek protective orders against those accused of inappropriate contact with their child
- Correcting a loophole in current law that could potentially allow an adult to have inappropriate sexual contact with a child age 13 or 14
- Closing a gap in the current kidnapping law by creating a new offense for any kidnapping or confinement case that results in moderate injury
To read the bill in its entirety, click here.
Part of the bill that is being put on hold in order for a committee to study it in-depth this summer involves pre-trial dispositions. Some supporters of the bill argue requiring a child to relive the details of the abuse for a pre-trial disposition should be eliminated, because it can re-traumatize a child.
“It has been my strong belief throughout the years that children should not have to testify multiple times when they’ve been molested by someone,” said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.
Mull testified to Indiana lawmakers in regards to the Michael Begin case, in which 20 girls between the ages of three and eight accused the man of molesting them. Begin’s lawyers and Mull agreed to a plea deal so that the children did not need suffer the trauma of a trial.
“It’s important that these children be treated with dignity,” Mull said. “And for too long, the rights of the criminals have surpassed the rights of the victims.”
