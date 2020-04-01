LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Health Department reported its first death related to the coronavirus Wednesday.
According to a news release from the department, the patient was 57 years old and died at Clark Memorial Health and also suffered from "underlying medical conditions." He or she was the 66th death from COVID-19 in the state.
Earlier Wednesday, Indiana reported 409 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 more deaths. There are more than 2,500 positive cases statewide.
