JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Honoring lives lost to cancer, and fighting for a cure.
Clark County's Relay for Life took over Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville on Saturday.
Games and other activity stations filled the park.
The annual event raises money for cancer research and proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
Many people at the event have survived cancer or are currently battling it.
"It's a scary thought, it's a scary process, so as much as we can do to help them, I'm here to back them," breast cancer survivor Bev Hurlbut said.
There is also a lot of support from friends, family and the community at the event.
More than 3,000 Relay for Life events take place around the globe each year.
