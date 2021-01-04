LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and teachers in Indiana will soon be going back to school, many in person.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel told WDRB News on Monday that the health department met with school leaders during the holiday break to make plans for a safe and successful new semester.
Yazel said school spread of COVID-19 is minimal when compared to community spread, and people are more likely to get and spread the virus while in large groups not following guidelines.
"It doesn't really matter where you go, it's how you act when you get there," he said.
While circumstances still aren't ideal, Yazel believes kids need to have the option to return to the physical classroom.
"It's always been something we're concerned and worried about. That's why there's so much discussion about it," he said. "At the end of the day, we have to do what's best for our kids and what's best for our kids is to be in school; from education to social development, or some it's simply the only place to get a reliable meal or escape a bad home environment."
Yazel said the benefits outweigh the risks, but he expects to see some school interruptions due to quarantines like last semester.
He said getting teachers and school staff vaccinated is a priority for the health department.
"We hope to make our teachers and support staff a priority in the vaccination process as much as we're allowed to," he said.
Yazel also told WDRB News he received his booster shot, the second part of the COVID-19 vaccine, on Monday and "feels fine."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.