LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB ) -- The Clark Memorial Bridge was blocked both directions on Wednesday morning.
MetroSafe says Louisville Metro Police were called to the bridge just before 9 a.m. A photo taken by a WDRB reporter shows multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and ambulance on the scene.
An LMPD spokesperson tells WDRB that the response was for "what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
LMPD has not said how long the bridge will be blocked.
The Clark Memorial Bridge is a key artery between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana. It is also a bridge that does not have tolls.
This story will be updated.
