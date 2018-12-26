LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark Memorial Bridge reopened early Wednesday after it was hit by a boat pushing 15 coal barges Tuesday night.
All of the barges broke loose from the tow around 9 p.m. on Dec. 25. The Coast Guard says only six barges had been recovered by Wednesday afternoon.
The other nine were still stopped at the McAlpine Dam, just above the Falls of the Ohio -- and two may be capsized.
The Coast Guard has closed the Ohio River to boat traffic from Twelve Mile Island to the dam.
The bridge was closed for hours for inspection, but it reopened early Wednesday after inspectors said it was safe.
The bridge was also closed Monday night for several hours after several car crashes.
