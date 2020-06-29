LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Second Street Bridge, also known as the Clark Memorial Bridge, was shut down Monday morning after demonstrators blocked the bridge in both directions.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, protesters drove out onto the bridge, stopped in the middle and got out with signs.
The bridge was shut down at 11:15 a.m. and remains shut down at this time. Louisville Metro Police are responding with numerous officers.
A police spokesperson confirms that several people have been arrested and promised to provide additional updates as the situation progresses.
Trimarc cameras that normally show the bridge are not functioning at this time.
A post on a Black Lives Matter Facebook page stated that it was a "nice day to shut down the bridge."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.