JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Clark Memorial Hospital began administering the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers Monday morning.
Martin Padgett, the hospital's CEO, minced no words in describing the historic nature of this day. He called it "unbelievable."
"This is an exciting day for Clark Memorial Health, it's an exciting day for our community and it's an exciting day for our nation as we start in Day One to get out of the pandemic," he said. "Being able to give vaccinations today is just an enormous accomplishment. We thank all of those involved -- all those scientists, all those regulators, everybody who is involved in the approval process."
He said the hospital received its initial supply of the Pfizer vaccine at 6:30 a.m. Monday, and the hospital would continue administering them to those on the front lines of fighting the pandemic.
