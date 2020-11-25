LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the death toll from COVID-19 in Indiana continues to rise, Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville is putting a halt to visitors, except for special circumstances.
That means there will be no visitation for adult in-patients unless the patient needs is near the end of life, or is cognitively in need of a family member to be present, according to the hospital's website. Visitors must be at least 18, if those circumstances are met.
Visitors are not allowed in the Emergency Room and should plan to wait in the car after leave a contact number with the charge nurse.
Maternity patients will be allowed to have one designated support person and a properly credentialed doula, if desired. The exception will be for teen deliveries, when two support persons will be allowed.
Visitation is closed to the Behavioral Health units, Geriatric and Adult Psych wards.
On Wednesday, Indiana health officials announced that the state had surpassed the most deaths in a single month, with a week remaining, as health officials added 63 more deaths to the state's pandemic toll. The Indiana State Department of Health's Wednesday update included another 6,059 new cases of the virus, bringing the number Hoosiers diagnosed since the pandemic began to 312,521.
The new deaths mostly occurred over the past several days, pushing November's total to at least 1,054. Indiana's monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. A total of 5,232 Hoosiers have died from complications of COVID-19. Indiana's hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.
Visitors that are allowed in the hospital will be screened and are required to wear a mask and a sticker while in the facility. If the visitor does not pass the screening at entry, they will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
