LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major development is headed near the Ohio River in Clarksville.
Town redevelopment officials said a four-story, mixed-use apartment complex will be built on Woerner Avenue, in between the Ohio River Greenway and the old Colgate plant.
The 135,000-square-foot building will host 96 luxury apartment homes, a rooftop restaurant and 80 office, salon and mini retail suites.
Woerner Avenue is under construction right now, and town leaders said it will be Clarksville's "new main street."
"Whether that's drinking a coffee in the morning or having lunch with your family in the afternoon, that space and location where you just don't really want to leave," Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said. "So that's what we're establishing here. That's the vision of what this corridor will be."
Woerner Avenue will be reconstructed into a wide, tree-lined street with on-street parking, sidewalks and a separate cycle track that will connect to Clarksville's new Discovery Trail System.
Rent for studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments will start at $710 per month.
Micro-retail suites, up to 740 square feet, will start at $400 per month. The town hopes it attracts various salons and small business startups.
The project is expected to be finished in the fall of next year.
