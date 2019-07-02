CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission approved more than $13 million Tuesday for new projects across the town.
As dozens of tenants of the America's Best Inn & Suites in Clarksville face homelessness, the town announced it will buy the motel for redevelopment.
The town will buy it for $4.8 million as part of the Eastern Boulevard Gateway Redevelopment. However, the town leaders said it had no part in the motel owner's plan to displace more than 100 residents. Different homeless groups are working with the residents, and a fund has been created to raise money for the displaced residents.
The second project is the Woerner Avenue reconstruction for $6.7 million. Crews will transform the street near the Ohio River by adding a series of mini parks along the road.
It's expected to jump-start new development along Clarksville's riverfront.
The third project is at Lapping Park.
For $2 million, the golf course will become handicap accessible, and flooding improvements will be made.
And the final project is the new Clarksville Discovery Trail System.
The town will spend $220,000 on the trails that will connect the CSX trail with the Ohio River Greenway.
Town leaders said to expect development in Clarksville to ramp up.
"I think in the next decade, you're gonna see some major development for the better," said A.D. Stonecipher, president of Clarksville Redevelopment.
Town leaders the America's Best Inn & Suites brings to light a problem that needs addressed: the lack of affordable and transitional housing in the area.
Related Stories:
- Fund created to raise money for Clarksville residents displaced from motel
- Homeless groups have differing opinions on serving residents being forced out of Clarksville motel
- Low-income families could face homelessness after Clarksville motel is sold
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.