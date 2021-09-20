LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Clarksville community are trying to help around 30 people displaced from a fire on Sunday.
Nonperishable food, clothes, bedding, blankets and hygiene supplies are needed, which can be dropped off at Howard Park Christian Church on West Norwood Avenue from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, along with 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Two people were taken to the hospital from the fire at Garden Court Apartments on Ettels Lane. A dog and parrot died in the fire.
One person had to jump from the second story of the apartment to get out safely.
Investigators haven't determined the cause of the fire.
