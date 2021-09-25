LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville community continues to work to help those displaced by last weekend's fire.
A fire at Garden Court Apartments on Ettels Lane displaced around 30 people on Sept. 19. Two people were taken to a hospital while a dog and parrot died.
Town leaders have held donation days for residents at Howard Park Christian Church. Towels, blankets, food and personal hygiene items have all been donated.
Town councilmember Mike Mustain says about half of those affected have stopped by to pick up supplies.
"The community has been overwhelmingly supportive of this," Mustain said. "We've had a lot of folks bring in nice stuff to give to those who are in desperate need right now. It is rewarding to live in a town that is so close knit and so careful for each other."
On Monday, people affected by the fire can stop by at Howard Park Christian Church from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Any items left will be donated to the Salvation Army.
