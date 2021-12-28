LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Clarksville have arrested a man and woman after a young child in their care was found covered in feces and suffering from a possible blood clot on Christmas Eve.
According to court documents, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of State Street on Dec. 24 to assist EMS workers with a young patient. EMS told police they arrived at the home and found the child with two people -- 32-year-old Daniel White and 38-year-old Kelly White -- on top of the boy, "scratching at his chest area and choking him."
Police say Kelly White told first responders she noticed a "bulge" in the boy's neck when she woke up, and that she and Daniel were trying to make a blood clot in his vein "go away by rubbing it down his body."
Court documents indicate Kelly White told police she is the boy's legal guardian, but had stayed with his biological mother the night before. She said the mother "is not around" and doesn't have a phone number or valid address.
Police took photographs of the boy's injuries, and took a statement from him.
It is not clear if Daniel White is related to the child, but both Daniel and Kelly live at the home. Both were arrested and charged with domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. They're being held at the Clark County Jail.
