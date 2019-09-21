LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local children joined the Clarksville Fire Department on Saturday to learn what it takes to be a firefighter.
The fire department held its third annual Junior Firefighter Academy where kids took part in training exercises that firefighters complete before going on duty.
Kids got the opportunity to work on drills, obstacle courses and equipment training.
The event is designed to help firefighters connect with people in their community.
"If we can create a bond now under positivity, when emergencies happen they'll feel comfortable around us to let us know information of what's going on with them, or they can be something that they run to, if they're scared," said Chief Brandon Skaggs with the department.
The kids even got to sit behind the wheel of a fire truck use a fire hose.
