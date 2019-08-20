CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Ohio River boater was able to thank the crew that saved his life.
In July, Moki Washington and his best friend Donald Watson were thrown overboard and swept through the McAlpine Locks and Dam. Washington said the engine on the boat stalled and wouldn't turn back on, eventually capsizing it.
"I was just like, 'I'm dead. It's the end,'" Washington said. "I don't know. I was on the phone with 911, and I heard him say 'no no no no no.'"
Members of the Clarksville Fire Department were recognized Tuesday with a Unit Citation for Merit for saving Washington's life.
Lt. Cory Potts swam to save him while other members of the crew worked to clear debris so their rescue boat could get through.
"Cory immediately knew he had to swim, probably the length of a football field, to even gain access to that victim," said James Hendrick with the Clarksville Fire Department. "That in itself is quite a feat."
The crew was not able to save Watson. His body was eventually recovered after a three-day search.
Related Stories:
- Good Samaritan who searched for missing boater challenges community to pay it forward
- Searchers find body of missing boater in Ohio River after 3-day search
- Searchers holding out hope of finding man swept away in Ohio River
- Conservation officers caution boaters and passengers after Monday's tragedy on the Ohio River
- Search continues for boater missing in Ohio River
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.