CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Since it opened Wednesday, dozens have poured through the doors of the Clarksville Community Center's COVID-19 testing site.
The site has the capability to test 132 people per day, but since Wednesday, the total tests have yet to eclipse the century mark. The county health department, along with Clarksville town officials, are urging more to come take advantage of the resource.
"It's an easy, accessible thing in a great building where people can get to. Everyone knows where it is," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "It's centrally located, not just for Clarksville, but for the county as a whole, so we can serve a lot of people. It's absolutely huge for us."
The site experienced some logistical problems when it rolled out Wednesday, Yazel said, but has since solved the issues. Officials said it was largely due to the fact that the testing is being conducted by a third party.
"A lot of times, there are communication issues and things like that," Yazel said. "That was the main thing, just getting our workforce here and getting started. I think that's all smoothed out now, and we feel confident we've got a great process in place."
Health officials are encouraging even some people without symptoms to go ahead and get tested. A study conducted by Indiana University showed that of those who tested positive for COVID-19, 40% of them were asymptomatic.
"If you have multiple medical problems or anything like that — our elderly population — regardless of symptoms we do encourage that," Yazel said. "The more information we have, the better."
If you'd like to be tested, you can go to the Clarksville Community Center any time from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials are pushing those to register beforehand by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
