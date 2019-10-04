LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville High School will rename its football field and facilities to honor two longtime coaches.
The field will be named after Guy Newcom, who led the football program for 17 seasons, from 1962 to 1979.
The Generals won the Mid Southern Conference almost every year under Newcom's leadership. He also started the Little Generals football program.
The locker rooms will be named after Coach Dennis Hawkins who coached the team for 25 years right after Newcom.
Hawkins helped the Generals win several championships and led the team to the state finals in 1997.
Both coaches will be honored at Friday night's game.
