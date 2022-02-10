LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was killed Wednesday in a semi crash on Interstate 70 near Indianapolis.
In a release, Indiana State Police said the semi was found in a ditch in Greenfield, Indiana about 3:30 p.m. The driver, Scott Brandenburg, 54, of Clarksville, Indiana died at the scene. A passenger who was in the sleeper area of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
ISP said Brandenberg was driving westbound on I-70 when he drove off the road, crossed the median and into the eastbound lanes, then back across the grass median, across the westbound lanes and into the ditch on the right side of the road. Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.