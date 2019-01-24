Clarksville library debuts $1.7 million renovation

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville's library got a major facelift.
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the $1.7 million expansion and renovation. The library now has three meeting rooms that can by used by the community, and there are three new private study rooms.
New computers have also been added, along with new self-checkout kiosks and a mobile technology lab.
"Across America, there's 30 percent of households that don't have access to the internet," said Kofi Darku with the library's board of trustees. "We see that also bearing out in Clark County and Clarksville and in Jeffersonville. So, the library is still very important for them to gain access to the technology needed sometimes even apply for a job."
The Jeffersonville library will now undergo a similar upgrade.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.