LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville wants to hire a new leader to head up its redevelopment efforts.
The town launched a search for a new economic development director. It's looking for someone to be the driving force behind the community's growth and development.
"Some may wonder why it has taken so long for us to begin the search for a replacement," said Ken Conklin, the town's communications director, in a statement. "The reason is that we wanted to look at how we could change the department to make it more efficient and productive for the residents of Clarksville."
For years, town leaders have been focused on the redevelopment of south Clarksville, near the Ohio River. It's working to create a new downtown district with with multi-use developments, luxury apartments, restaurants and hotels.
A new convention center is also a possibility in the future.
"This is an extremely exciting time to be a part of the Town of Clarksville team, and we are looking forward to finding the right candidate to lead the way," Conklin said, in a statement.
The town will accept applications for the position through June 5. Anyone interested in applying can click here.
