LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville man has been arrested on charges of child pornography.
According to a news release, the investigation began in December after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Based on that tip, officers with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children identified and questioned 38-year-old Robert E. Penrose in New Albany.
As a result of that investigation, Penrose was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He is currently being held in the Clark County Jail.
