LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was hit and killed by a truck on an eastern Kentucky interstate.
In a release, Kentucky State Police say the crash happened about 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, along Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County. Investigators say 33-year-old Joshua Spillman of Clarksville was walking along the interstate. The semi hit Spillman, and he died at the scene.
Police have not determined why Spillman was walking on the interstate. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.