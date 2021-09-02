CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The future of adult businesses in Clarksville rests in the hands of the town council who are approving changes to its codes and regulations.
The changes being made could prevent the infamous Theatair X, located off Interstate 65 on U.S. 31, from reopening.
The lone adult superstore closed last week after a judge ruled that the suspension of the shop's business license in 2018 was justified.
During a special meeting Thursday afternoon, the Clarksville Town Council board voted 6-0, and one abstaining to adopt changes to the city's ordinance for sexually oriented businesses.
According to the ordinance, the purpose would be to regulate sexually oriented businesses to “promote the health, safety and general welfare of citizens of the town, and to establish reasonable and uniform regulations to prevent the deleterious secondary effects of sexually oriented businesses within the town.”
Other requirements for applicants include following interior guidelines, operating lawfully within the past five years and meeting its zoning ordinance requirements.
"We realized there were some terms we needed to update and some provisions we needed to update to strike the balance of protecting from the adverse secondary effects of adult uses, while also offering sufficient sites to meet the constitutional requirements that there'd be a place for adult uses to operate in the community," Scott Bergthold, an attorney who represents the town of Clarksville said.
A related and separate issue deals with Clarksville zoning ordinance.
It states an adult business cannot be within 500 feet of certain establishments, including daycare centers, schools, and churches.
The plan commission’s proposed amendment sent to the council would expand that to 750 feet.
Theatair X is in the range – by a foot or two – of Clarksville Lofts, according to Matt Hoffer, the Michigan-based attorney representing new owners of Theatair X, Clarksville Ministries.
"This action is specifically targeted at adult businesses, generally, and Theatair X specifically, yes," he said.
If the council adopts the rezoning amendment, Clarksville Ministries’ business, which is currently closed, would not be able to reopen.
The council meets next on Sept. 7.
