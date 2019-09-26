CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Changes are coming to Browns Station Way, and Clarksville town officials need help from local drivers.
The busy road connects New Albany, Clarksville and Jeffersonville, and a recent traffic study from the Redevelopment Commission shows it’s dangerous.
“Over 90% of the vehicles recorded on this roadway were traveling above the posted speed limits,” Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said in an email to WDRB News. “Some of which exceeded 35 mph over the speed limit in the late hours of the day. The corridor also has an exceptionally high crash and fatality rate for the number of vehicles traveling along it.
The former pedestrian catwalk between old Clarksville and central Clarksville will be replaced. It was badly damaged in a crash last year.
“The Town had plans of making repairs to extend the life of the aging catwalk prior to it being knocked down in the accident," Fisher said. "However, the existing ramps and abutments to the catwalk are not ADA accessible."
The new catwalk will be ADA accessible, and the corridor study will determine the best place for it.
A traffic light will be added to Browns Station Way and Leuthart Drive at the entrance to the Clarksville Wastewater Treatment Plant. It will also be the future entrance to the new Clarksville Public Works Facility slated to be built next year. The traffic light will accommodate more truck traffic.
The future of the aging McCullough Pike overpass is also in question. The overpass is near the intersection of Browns Station Way and Lewis and Clark Parkway, and it’s nearing the end of its life cycle forcing Clark County and Town of Clarksville officials to race against the clock.
Town officials are hosting a public meeting to get feedback on ways to update the aging intersection. The traffic study will give recommendations for the best ways to configure the area.
“It's real risky,” Clarksville resident Mike Lankert said. “It's on a curve, you're trying to cross into the third lane of traffic, and if it's four or five in the afternoon, traffic is pretty heavy.”
The meeting will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Clarksville Public Library.
“The meeting we are having, we're not making any decisions here,” Clarksville Town Councilman Aaron Stonecipher said. “We want it to be a slow and deliberate process.”
