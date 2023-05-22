LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stormwater project will close much of Potters Lane for four weeks, starting May 26.
The closure will be from the intersection of Lombardy and Potters Lane, all the way to Raintree Drive, according to a news release from town officials.
Drivers who use Potters Lane should plan to find an alternate route for the duration of the construction. The project involves making stormwater improvements to decrease the risk for flooding, as well as improvements to roadway safety, including filling a ditch that presented a traffic hazard.
Residents who live near Potters Lane will still be able to access their homes, but other drivers will have to find an alternate route to get around the construction. Detour signs will be posted to assist drivers.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.