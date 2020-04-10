CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After its traditional Easter egg hunt was canceled, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department found a way to still bring the Holiday spirit to children.
The department hosted a drive-thru Easter egg event at Wooded View Golf Course Friday. Parents rolled down their children's windows, and a staff member wearing gloves and a mask scooped candy-filled eggs into the child's Easter basket.
"I know they've all been stuck inside. It's really hard on every body right now, so if we can give them 30 seconds to smile and just be a kid for a few seconds, then we're going to do what we can," said Department spokesman Ken Conklin.
