CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting early Wednesday.
According to a news release, it happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 100 block of East Harrison Avenue, near Stansifer Avenue.
That's where investigators say they found the female victim with several gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.
A suspect is in custody, according to Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
