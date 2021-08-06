LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police K-9 will have some more protection.

Argo, a half Belgium Mal and half German Shepard, joined the Clarksville Police Department in 2020.

According to the department, the K-9 is getting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the Vested Interest in K9s. The nonprofit provides bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.

"It will make working the streets much safer for Argo for many years to come," the post states. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags