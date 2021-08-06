LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police K-9 will have some more protection.
Argo, a half Belgium Mal and half German Shepard, joined the Clarksville Police Department in 2020.
According to the department, the K-9 is getting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the Vested Interest in K9s. The nonprofit provides bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.
**K9 ARGO TO GET DONATION OF BODY ARMOR** Thank you @VIK9s! pic.twitter.com/rqC10AFcSj— Clarksville Police IN. (@CvillePDInd) August 6, 2021
"It will make working the streets much safer for Argo for many years to come," the post states.
