LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after dozens of bikes have been stolen from children in Clarksville, Indiana.
One of those kids is 13-year-old Brickshaw Dickerson. His bike was stolen Sunday, Aug. 2 in his Clarksville neighborhood near McKinley Avenue and Carter Avenue.
"I ride to the park in my neighborhood and the gas station," said Brickshaw.
Brickshaw got the new bike for Christmas. His father, John Dickerson, says it turned out to be the perfect gift when the COVID-19 pandemic hit . He said his son, "rode it to death, pedals falling off."
The bike gave 13-year-old Brickshaw and his three brothers freedom, and their parents a bit of peace.
Until Aug. 2.
Brickshaw says he put his bike against a fence, next to his brothers'. But when he came back, his was missing.
Dickerson has strong feelings about the person who stole from his son.
"Violated man," he said. "I wish I would have caught him. I wish I would have been out here to stop them."
Sadly, Brickshaw is not the only victim.
On Friday, Clarksville Police announced a break in the case with a post on Twitter. Police say they've made several arrests in the case and have recovered a large amount of bikes and tools. The police department isn't willing to show those recovered goods yet, as there may be more property to find and more arrests to make.
As our news crew was visiting the Clarksville Police Department, an officer drove up with a bike handing out of the trunk, possibly another stolen bike recovered.
In its Facebook post, the Clarksville Police Department writes that, "We will work hard over the next few days to reunite these items with their owners."
"If you have been the victim of a theft and did not report it please get a description and any identifiers of what was taken," the post continues. "We will post next week where to send that information so we can try to identify the property with the owner. Stay Tuned...."
Brickshaw has the moral of the story, for this story:
"It's not right to steal," he said.
The Dickersons are hopeful theirs is in the police stack, so Brickshaw and his brothers can get back on the road.
"Ninety-nine percent it's there," Dickerson said.
The Clarksville Police Department says it's setting up a system to take in information from people who think their stuff has been recovered. The department says it will release more on that next week.
