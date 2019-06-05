CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - A southern Indiana police captain has apologized for a blackface Halloween costume and his department plans to update sensitivity training following the disclosure.
Facebook photos posted four years ago surfaced recently showing Clarksville Capt. Joel DeMoss, a 20-year veteran of the department who is white, dressed as rapper Kanye West, who is black.
The officer said in a statement Tuesday that he and his wife attended a party four years ago dressed as West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, and he was "uneducated on the meaning of blackface." He says he's since educated himself on the history of blackface and it's something he'd "never do again."
Here is the entire statement he posted on a personal Facebook account:
"Four years ago my wife and I attended a Halloween party. We did a couples costume dressed as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Anyone close to us knows that my wife adores the Kardashians. I thought I was being a good sport. At the time I was unaware and uneducated on the meaning of black face. In the past couple years, and the attention this subject has received I have spoken with several close friends and educated myself on the history behind this matter. I would like to publicly apologize to anyone this may have offended. This one incident does not define who I am as a person or an officer. I understand I'm held at a higher standard and I'm saddened if I have let down any of my family, friends, coworkers, or kids I've coached by my action. My wife and I have been raised not to judge anyone by their race but by their character, and who they are as an individual. We have instilled theses same values in our children. Please believe there was no malicious or disrespect intended. I am brokenhearted over what has transpired from this. This is not a character flaw, but a careless decision."
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer also released a statement saying his officer regrets what happened, and they are making all town employees more aware of diversity issues.
"It is unfortunate that a Facebook post from a Halloween party 4 years ago has surfaced in this way. We have discussed the issue with Officer Joel Demoss and are in the midst of dealing with the severity department wide. Although, this was not intended to ridicule or mock the African American community, the officer is regretful and apologetic of his lack in understanding of the historical context behind his costume. We at the Town of Clarksville do not condone any costume that degrades or offends anyone in our community. We will be updating sensitivity training for all of our employees for better awareness, immediately."
Recent disclosures about people wearing blackface have angered and frustrated many black people, who say it's mocking and demeaning.
