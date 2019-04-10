CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville police officer has resigned after his guilty plea in a case involving theft of money from a youth sports league.
Joseph Hoskins pleaded guilty and resigned from the department on April 10.
The Clark County prosecutor says Hoskins will serve one year of probation. He was the treasurer of Clarksville Little Generals Youth Football when he was arrested in 2017. The league's president said Hoskins paid back the more than $5,000 he was accused of stealing before his arrest.
Hoskins' attorney, Larry Wilder, called the situation a mistake involving a mixup between bank accounts for the league and Hoskins.
"He has access through the magical world of online banking," Wilder said.
Hoskins claimed the money was accidentally transferred to the wrong place because his social security number was associated with both his personal account and the league's.
